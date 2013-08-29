Nikkei snaps 3-day losing streak as Syria, emerging market concerns abate

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak led by gains in oil shares, while fears abated that U.S.-led forces would soon launch a military strike on the Syrian government.

The bounce in stocks and emerging market currencies also calmed investors’ worries, traders said.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 13,459.71, while the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,116.51.

The mining subsector, which include oil refinery operators, jumped 4.9 percent and was the best sectoral performer after Brent crude prices climbed to a six-month high on Wednesday on fears of supply disruptions in the event of an escalation in the Syrian crisis. Brent crude pulled back 0.7 percent to below $116 a barrel on Thursday.