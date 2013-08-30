Nikkei sags on futures-led selling, ends week and month lower

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Friday on futures-led selling as speculative investors squared positions ahead of the weekend amid uncertainty over possible military action against Syria and ended both the week and the month lower. The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.5 percent to 13,388.86, and the broader Topix dropped 0.9 percent to 1,106.05. For the week, the Nikkei lost 2 percent and posted its first weekly fall in three weeks. The index also slid 2 percent in August, declining for a fourth month in a row.