FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei sags on futures-led selling, ends week and month lower
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2013 / 6:22 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei sags on futures-led selling, ends week and month lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Friday on futures-led selling as speculative
investors squared positions ahead of the weekend amid
uncertainty over possible military action against Syria and
ended both the week and the month lower.
    The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.5 percent to 13,388.86,
and the broader Topix dropped 0.9 percent to 1,106.05. 
    For the week, the Nikkei lost 2 percent and posted its first
weekly fall in three weeks. The index also slid 2 percent in
August, declining for a fourth month in a row.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.