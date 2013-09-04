FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Nikkei scales 4-week high on futures-led buying; Canon up
September 4, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Nikkei scales 4-week high on futures-led buying; Canon up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects milestone to 4-week high in headline, and first and
second paragraphs)
    TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average edged up
to a four-week high on Wednesday, helped by futures-led buying,
marking its third-straight day of gains.
    The benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.5 percent at
14,053.87, its highest closing since Aug. 6. The index has
surged 35 percent this year, but is 12 percent below its May
peak. 
    The broader Topix advanced 0.6 percent to 1,156.30
in relatively light trade, with 2.27 billion shares changing
hands.
    Domestic demand-sensitive sectors, such as real estate and
financials, led the gains.
    Index heavyweight Canon Inc also gained 3.8 percent
after the world's largest digital camera maker announced a share
buyback program, worth up to 50 billion yen ($501 million).
    Still, gains were capped by caution ahead of U.S. payroll
data for August due out on Friday.

 (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
