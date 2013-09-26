FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises on hopes for tax cut and for share-buying by pension fund
September 26, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei rises on hopes for tax cut and for share-buying by pension fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Nikkei average snapped a
three-day losing streak on Thursday, lifted by a media report
saying the government might cut corporate taxes and on
speculation a huge state pension fund could increase how much it
invests in stocks.
     The benchmark Nikkei advanced 1.2 percent to
14,799.12, after falling as much as 1.4 percent during the
session amid worries about a deadlock over its budget and debt
ceiling. The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to
1,220.49 in to moderate trade, with 3.05 billion shares changing
hands.

