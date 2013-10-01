FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei pares early gains on U.S. govt shutdown concerns
October 1, 2013 / 6:38 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei pares early gains on U.S. govt shutdown concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average pared
much of its early rise to close up 0.2 percent on Tuesday,
weighed down by worries about the consequences of a U.S.
government shutdown.
    The benchmark Nikkei closed at 14,484.72, after
advancing as much as 1.3 percent to 14,642.97 at one stage as
strong corporate sentiment data reinforced expectations that the
prime minister would go ahead with a fiscal reform plan and
offer stimulus to soften the impact on economy.
    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was expected to announce details
on the government's fiscal strategy later on Tuesday.
    The broader Topix eased 0.1 percent to 1,193.44 in
relatively subdued trade, with 2.79 billion shares changing
hands.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
