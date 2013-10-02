FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei logs biggest one-day fall in 6 weeks as Abe stimulus fails to wow
October 2, 2013 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei logs biggest one-day fall in 6 weeks as Abe stimulus fails to wow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average suffered the
biggest one-day loss in six weeks on Wednesday, having failed to
maintain earlier gains in a choppy session, after Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's stimulus package unveiled the previous day offered
little impetus for fresh buying.
    Although global shares rose modestly on hopes that the U.S.
government shutdown may not last long, many investors remain
cautious with no clear solution in sight for the more important
agenda of raising the federal debt ceiling by mid-October.
    The Nikkei closed down 2.2 percent at 14,170.49, its
lowest closing level in 3-1/2 weeks, after trading as high as
14,569.20 during the session. The benchmark is still up 36
percent this year, underpinned by the government's aggressive
fiscal and monetary stimulus steps.
    The broader Topix dropped 1.5 percent to 1,175.16 in
relatively subdued trade, with 2.90 billion shares changing
hands.

