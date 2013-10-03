FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 3, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei drops for 2nd day as U.S. government shutdown drags on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average
dropped for a second day on Thursday as investors fretted about
the U.S. government shutdown and agenda for raising the debt
ceiling.
    The Nikkei shed 0.1 percent to 14,157.25, staying
below its 25-day moving average of 14,242.79 as well as
14,193.99, a 50 percent retracement of its May high to its low
in June. The Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,173.99.
    But SoftBank Corp climbed 4 percent to a new 13-1/2
year high, overtaking Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
 to become the company with the second-largest market
capitalisation among the Nikkei components.

