Nikkei slips to 1-mth low on US worries, posts 1st weekly fall since Aug
#Market News
October 4, 2013 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei slips to 1-mth low on US worries, posts 1st weekly fall since Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average fell to a
one-month low on Friday as a lack of progress in the U.S. budget
standoff raised concerns that partisan politics in Washington
could lead to a full-blown crisis in the world's biggest
economy.
    The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.9 percent at 14,024.31,
its lowest closing since Sept. 6. On the week, the index fell 5
percent, marking its first weekly loss in five but is still up
35 percent this year.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.9 percent to 1,163.82 in
light trade, with 2.37 billion shares changing hands.
    Investors largely shrugged off the Bank of Japan's widely
expected decision to keep monetary policy unchanged.

