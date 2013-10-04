Nikkei slips to 1-mth low on US worries, posts 1st weekly fall since Aug

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average fell to a one-month low on Friday as a lack of progress in the U.S. budget standoff raised concerns that partisan politics in Washington could lead to a full-blown crisis in the world's biggest economy. The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.9 percent at 14,024.31, its lowest closing since Sept. 6. On the week, the index fell 5 percent, marking its first weekly loss in five but is still up 35 percent this year. The broader Topix dropped 0.9 percent to 1,163.82 in light trade, with 2.37 billion shares changing hands. Investors largely shrugged off the Bank of Japan's widely expected decision to keep monetary policy unchanged.