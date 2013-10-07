FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei slides to one-month low as U.S. standoff takes toll
October 7, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei slides to one-month low as U.S. standoff takes toll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average dropped to
a one-month low on Monday as the lack of progress in resolving
the U.S. budget standoff left investors increasingly frustrated,
with U.S.-reliant exporters like Toyota Motor Corp 
coming under pressure.
    The Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent to 13,853.32 after
falling to as low as 13,841.93, the lowest level since Sept. 6.
The index fell for a fourth day.
    The Topix fell 1.4 percent to 1,147.58.
    Among exporters with high exposure to the U.S. market,
Toyota fell 1.5 percent, Sony Corp shed 1.8 percent and
Subaru-maker Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd dropped 3.3
percent.

