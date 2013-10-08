FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei snaps 4-day losing streak; U.S. worries still a drag
#Market News
October 8, 2013 / 6:15 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei snaps 4-day losing streak; U.S. worries still a drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average
notched its first rise in five sessions on Tuesday, tracking
gains in other Asian markets, but a lack of progress in ending
the U.S. government shutdown and the debt-ceiling standoff kept
investors on edge.
    The benchmark Nikkei closed up 0.3 percent at
13,894.61, rebounding from a five-week low of 13,748.94 hit
earlier in the session.
    The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,150.13 in
relatively thin trade, with 2.64 billion shares changing hands.

