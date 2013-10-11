Nikkei up for 4th day, posts biggest gain in 3 weeks on US deal hopes

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average climbed 1.5 percent on Friday, posting its biggest one-day gain in three weeks, as signs of progress towards ending the U.S. fiscal standoff bolstered investor sentiment and lifted exporters like Nikon Corp. The benchmark Nikkei gained 210.03 points to 14,404.74, its highest close since Oct. 1. For the week, it added 2.7 percent. The broader Topix advanced 1.6 percent to 1,197.17. Trading volume was moderate with 2.48 billion shares changing hands, boosted by the settlement of Nikkei 225 options. Although questions remained over whether a deal could be reached in the next week, risk-taking sentiment was helped by signals that U.S. lawmakers looked ready to end a crisis that has shuttered much of the government and pushed the country close to default. Japanese financial markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.