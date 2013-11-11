FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei jumps 1.3 pct on U.S. economic recovery hopes
November 11, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei jumps 1.3 pct on U.S. economic recovery hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Ayai Tomisawa
    TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped 1.3 percent on Monday, rebounding from a one-month low as
an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report put to bed any lingering
concerns about the pace of economic recovery.
    The Nikkei gained 183.04 points to 14,269.84, and
the Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,185.65.    
    U.S. employers took on 204,000 new employees last month,
almost double the expected 125,000 and defying expectations that
the partial government shutdown would hamper job growth.
 
    The strong data also raised the prospect the Federal Reserve
may soon decide to start winding down its $85 billion-a-month
bond-buying programme, though Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
suggested it was in no hurry to taper.

