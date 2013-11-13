Nikkei falls as risk appetite hit by Fed stimulus concerns

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks retreated from a three-week high on Wednesday as concerns about an imminent turn in U.S. monetary policy dented risk appetite, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group outperformed after raising its earnings forecast. The Nikkei closed down 0.2 percent at 14,567.16 in choppy trade after moving in and out of positive territory earlier. The index rose to as high as 14,599.53 in the morning, the highest since Oct 23. The Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,204.19. The speculation over when the Federal Reserve may start winding down its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme remains a key driver of the market, and Friday's data showing an unexpected surge in U.S. jobs growth in October prompted markets to speculate of a possible December start to stimulus-tapering. SMFG outperformed, rising 1.6 percent and was the most traded stock by turnover after raising its net profit outlook for the year through March by 5.5 percent to 750 billion yen.