FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei soars to near 6-month high, extends gains on Aso comments
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 5:00 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei soars to near 6-month high, extends gains on Aso comments

Tomo Uetake

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Nikkei stock average surged almost 3 percent to a near six-month high on Thursday afternoon, extending gains after comments by Finance Minister Taro Aso on currency intervention sparked fresh buying.

Aso, speaking in parliament, said it was important to have foreign exchange intervention as a policy option, saying Japan must always be ready to send a signal to markets to curb excessive, one-sided currency moves.

His comments added to pressure against the yen, which neared a two-month low versus the dollar, even though few market players think the finance ministry intends to conduct intervention any time soon.

The benchmark Nikkei rose as much as 2.7 percent to 14,966.43 in early afternoon trade, its highest level since May 24.

The market also got a boost from dovish comments by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen and data showing the Japanese economy notched up its fourth straight quarter of growth.

“I think buying is mainly by small- or medium-sized foreign hedge funds who are chasing Nikkei 225 futures,” said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities.

“Some of those funds covered their short positions ahead of their year-end book closing later this month.”

Nikkei heavyweights Fast Retailing Co Ltd jumped 5.8 percent, KDDI Corp climbed 5.1 percent and Fanuc Corp gained 3.9 percent.

The broader Topix added 1.4 percent to 1,220.77.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.