Nikkei hits 6-month closing high on Yellen remarks, Japan GDP
November 14, 2013 / 6:35 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei hits 6-month closing high on Yellen remarks, Japan GDP

Tomo Uetake

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average jumped 2.1 percent to a near six-month closing high on Thursday, helped by dovish comments from Federal Reserve vice chair Janet Yellen and data showing the Japanese economy notched up its fourth straight quarter of growth.

The benchmark Nikkei gained 309.25 points to 14,876.41, its highest close since May 22. It is up 43 percent this year.

Traders said gains were led by hedge funds buying Nikkei 225 futures ahead of their book closings due later this month. Benchmark heavyweights Fast Retailing Co Ltd and KDDI Corp climbed 5.2 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.

Yellen, who is expected to succeed Chairman Ben Bernanke in February, said the Fed has “more work to do” to help the economy, suggesting she will be in no hurry to taper the central bank’s massive bond-buying stimulus.

Stocks were also supported by Japan’s gross domestic product data and comments by Finance Minister Taro Aso on currency intervention.

The broader Topix advanced 1.2 percent to 1,218.55 in relatively active trade, with trading volume hitting a two-week high of 3.02 billion shares.

