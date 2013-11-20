FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei edges down as financials retreat; focus on US data
November 20, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei edges down as financials retreat; focus on US data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average eased
on Wednesday as recent outperformers including banks and
non-life insurers pulled back, while investors awaited a burst
of U.S. data for clues to the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 15,076.08 in
choppy trade after gaining as much as 0.5 percent in the morning
session, nearing a six-month high of 15,273.61 marked on Monday.
    The Topix shed 0.3 percent to 1,233.43.
    Investor focus is now on the minutes of the Fed's October
policy meeting and a flurry of U.S. data, including retail sales
and inflation, due later in the day.

