Nikkei jumps 1.9 pct as foreign buying, pension fund plan spur risk appetite
November 21, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei jumps 1.9 pct as foreign buying, pension fund plan spur risk appetite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
soared 1.9 percent to six-month highs on Thursday, galvanized by
a jump in foreign buying and plans by a major government fund to
invest more of its $2 trillion funds in riskier assets.
    The Nikkei added 289.52 points to 15,365.60, also
helped by a weaker yen spurring exporters higher. The index rose
as high as 15,377.00 earlier, the best mark since May 23.
 
    The Topix gained 1.0 percent to 1,246.31.
    On Thursday, the Bank Of Japan maintained its two-year asset
purchase programme as expected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
