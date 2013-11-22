FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Nikkei races to 6-month peak, SoftBank stars
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Nikkei races to 6-month peak, SoftBank stars

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* SoftBank jumps to 13-year high after Loeb reveals stake
    * Nikkei heads for 2nd straight week of gains

    By Dominic Lau
    TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei scaled a six-month
peak on Friday, powered by gains in exporters after the yen
slumped to a 4-1/2 month low versus the dollar, while SoftBank
Corp jumped after hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb revealed a $1
billion-plus stake. 
    Index heavyweight SoftBank climbed 3.8 percent to a
13-year high after Loeb on Thursday disclosed a $1 billion-plus
stake in the Japanese mobile operator. It was
the top-weighted gainer in the Nikkei and the most traded stock
on the main board.
    Risk sentiment was also buoyed by overnight gains in U.S.
stocks, with the U.S. Dow Jones industrial average 
closing above 16,000 for the first time.
    The Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent to 15,482.17 after
rallying 1.9 percent on Thursday. The index is up 2.1 percent
this week, heading for a second straight week of gains after
banking its biggest weekly rise in four years last week.
    The rally took the benchmark Nikkei to "overbought"
territory, however, with its 14-day relative strength index at
70.7, slightly above the 70-threshold which deems overbought.
The index also held near the upper band of the Bollinger Bands -
a bearish signal.
    "You've got the Senate Banking Committee confirmed (Federal
Reserve Chair-nominee Janet) Yellen. Everybody likes this dovish
outlook, reducing the risk profile of the yen," a senior dealer
at a European brokerage in Tokyo said. "It looks all relatively
decent."
    Exporters were in demand as the yen slid to a 4-1/2 month
low of 101.36 yen to the greenback. A weaker yen helps boost
Japanese companies' competitiveness, as well as their
profitability when they repatriate overseas earnings.
    Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd, TDK
Corp and Panasonic Corp were up between 1.3
and 2.8 percent.
    Another trader said quant funds were active in the market.
    Driven by Japan's massive fiscal and monetary stimulus, the
yen has fallen nearly 17 percent against the dollar this year
while the benchmark Nikkei has rallied 49 percent - the best
among major developed markets.
    Despite this year's rally, Japanese equities carried a
12-month forward price-to-earnings of 14, below a 10-year
average of 16.1 and cheaper than the U.S. Standard & Poor's
500's 14.9, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
    Sony Corp underperformed the broader market, down
0.1 percent, with the trader saying investors were concerned
that Microsoft Corp's Xbox One may outsell Sony's
PlayStation 4. The stock is still up 2.6 percent this week,
however. 
    The broader Topix index was up 0.6 percent at
1,253.86 in mid-morning, with volume at 32 percent of the full
daily average for the past 90 trading days.
    Kuraray Co Ltd, a synthetic fibre manufacturer,
surged 3.8 percent after DuPont said it would sell its
glass-laminating and vinyl business to the Japanese firm for
$543 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.