Japan's Nikkei ekes out small gains, SoftBank stars
#Market News
November 22, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei eked out minuscule
gains on Friday, easing off from an earlier charge to a
six-month peak as domestic investors took profits, though mobile
operator SoftBank Corp outperformed on news of hedge fund
manager Daniel Loeb taking a stake.
    The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent higher at 15,381.72,
and gained 1.4 percent for the week after a 7.7 percent jump
last week - its biggest one-week gain in four years.
 
    Index heavyweight SoftBank climbed 2.3 percent to a
13-year high after Loeb on Thursday disclosed a $1 billion-plus
stake in the Japanese mobile operator. It was
the top-weighted gainer in the Nikkei and the most traded stock
on the main board.
    Fast Retailing Co Ltd, which has the biggest
weighting in the Nikkei, shed 0.8 percent as investors pocketed
some of the recent sharp gains.
    Still, Fast Retailing was up 3.4 percent this week, adding
to last week's 16.3 percent rally. The stock is up 68.5 percent
this year, sharply outpacing a 48 percent rise in the Nikkei.
    The broader Topix index closed up 0.2 percent at
1,248.57, with 3.04 billion shares changing hands, hitting a
one-week high.

