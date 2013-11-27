FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 27, 2013 / 6:18 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei retreats further from 6-month peak; Nikon, Canon up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average fell
on Wednesday on profit-taking, peeling further away from a
six-month high, although gains in Nikon Corp and Canon
Inc helped limit losses.
    The Nikkei ended 0.4 percent lower at 15,449.63,
down for a second straight day and retreating further from a
six-month peak touched on Monday. Still, the
benchmark is up nearly 49 percent this year.
    Nikon, Ricoh Co Ltd and Canon rose between 0.8 and
2.6 percent after Hewlett-Packard Co beat revenue
forecasts. 
    Investors pocketed gains in mobile operator SoftBank Corp
, which dropped 2.8 percent. The index heavyweight is
still up 165 percent in the year-to-date and one of the best
performers in the Nikkei this year. 
    Panasonic Corp climbed 3.5 percent after sources
said the consumer electronics maker will sell three
semiconductor plants in Japan to Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz
, bringing it closer to completing the overhaul of its
loss-making businesses. 
    The Topix closed down 0.5 percent at 1,247.08, with
2.17 billion shares changing hands, hitting a five-week low.

