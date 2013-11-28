FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nikkei hits highest close in nearly 6 years
November 28, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Nikkei hits highest close in nearly 6 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
soared 1.8 percent to its highest closing level in nearly six
years on Thursday, as a slump in the yen pushed exporters higher
on expectations of improved earnings.
    The Nikkei closed 277.49 points higher at 15,727.12,
the biggest daily gain in a week. 
    The benchmark is up 9.8 percent so far this month, and up 51
percent so far this year.
    If the year-to-date gains were to hold for the rest of the
year, it would be the Nikkei's best yearly performance since
1972.
    The Topix advanced 1.1 percent to 1,261.04, with
2.28 billion shares changing hands, up from Wednesday's 2.18
billion shares but down from Tuesday's 2.49 billion shares.
    The dollar rose as high as 102.28 yen on the EBS
trading platform, its highest since May 29, after data showed
the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment aid
unexpectedly fell last week.

