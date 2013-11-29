Nikkei drops as index heavyweights sag, but posts 9.3 pct monthly gain

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average slipped on Friday as investors locked in profits from recent gains, with traders citing an unwinding of hedge funds' positions in futures, dragging down heavyweights like SoftBank and KDDI. The Nikkei ended 0.4 percent lower at 15,661.87. The Nikkei is still within sight of a 5-1/2 year peak of 15,942.60 marked on May 23. For the week, the Nikkei gained 1.8 percent and posted its third straight weekly gain. For the month, the index gained 9.3 percent. The broader Topix index fell 0.2 percent to 1,258.66. SoftBank Corp dropped 1.7 percent and KDDI Corp shed 2 percent.