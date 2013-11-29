FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei drops as index heavyweights sag, but posts 9.3 pct monthly gain
November 29, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei drops as index heavyweights sag, but posts 9.3 pct monthly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average
slipped on Friday as investors locked in profits from recent
gains, with traders citing an unwinding of hedge funds'
positions in futures, dragging down heavyweights like SoftBank
and KDDI.
    The Nikkei ended 0.4 percent lower at 15,661.87.
    The Nikkei is still within sight of a 5-1/2 year peak of
15,942.60 marked on May 23.
    For the week, the Nikkei gained 1.8 percent and posted its
third straight weekly gain. For the month, the index gained 9.3
percent.
    The broader Topix index fell 0.2 percent to
1,258.66.
    SoftBank Corp dropped 1.7 percent and KDDI Corp
 shed 2 percent.

