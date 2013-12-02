Nikkei ends flat as market cautious on rapid gains, U.S. data eyed

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks ended flat in choppy trade on Monday as investors turned cautious after the market's recent rapid gains and awaited major U.S. economic data. The Nikkei stock average ended 0.04 percent lower at 15,655.07 points after trading in and out of positive territory earlier. But it is still within sight of a 5-1/2 year peak of 15,942.60 marked on May 23. Last month, the Nikkei gained 9.3 percent on the back of strong corporate earnings and a weaker yen. On the U.S. data calendar, nonfarm payrolls data for November is scheduled for release on Friday. The Institute for Supply Management's factory index will be released later on Monday, and the ISM services index is due out on Wednesday.