FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei ends flat as market cautious on rapid gains, U.S. data eyed
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei ends flat as market cautious on rapid gains, U.S. data eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks ended flat in
choppy trade on Monday as investors turned cautious after the
market's recent rapid gains and awaited major U.S. economic
data.
    The Nikkei stock average ended 0.04 percent lower at
15,655.07 points after trading in and out of positive territory
earlier. But it is still within sight of a 5-1/2 year peak of
15,942.60 marked on May 23.
    Last month, the Nikkei gained 9.3 percent on the back of
strong corporate earnings and a weaker yen. 
    On the U.S. data calendar, nonfarm payrolls data for
November is scheduled for release on Friday. The Institute for
Supply Management's factory index will be released later on
Monday, and the ISM services index is due out on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.