Nikkei hits highest closing level in 6 years as yen tumbles
December 3, 2013

Nikkei hits highest closing level in 6 years as yen tumbles

TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to its highest close in six years on Tuesday as a slide in the
yen on the back of speculation of further monetary easing from
the Bank of Japan triggered buying in a wide range of large cap
stocks.
    The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent higher at 15,749.66,
its highest close since Dec. 12, 2007.
    The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to
1,262.54, with 2.69 billion shares changing hands, hitting a
more than one-week high.
    The dollar hit a six-month high of 103.38 yen, also
bolstered by data showing the U.S. Institute for Supply
Management's index of national factory activity rose in November
to its best showing since April 2011.

