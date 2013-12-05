FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei sheds 1.5 pct as nervous investors await U.S. jobs
December 5, 2013 / 6:05 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei sheds 1.5 pct as nervous investors await U.S. jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei shed 1.5 percent on
Thursday, extending the previous session's worst one-day drop in
six weeks, as investors stayed cautious ahead of Friday's U.S.
jobs report that could give more clues as to when the Federal
Reserve will cut its stimulus. 
    The Nikkei ended down 230.45 points at 15,177.49.
The index shed 2.2 percent in the previous session, pulling away
from Tuesday's six-year closing high.
    Still, the benchmark Nikkei is up 46 percent this year,
powered by Japan's bold fiscal and monetary stimulus. If the
gains were to hold for the rest of the year, it would mark the
best yearly performance since 1972 for the Nikkei.
    
    The broader Topix index closed 0.9 percent lower to
1,229.65 on Thursday, with 2.47 billion shares changing hands,
down from Wednesday's 2.54 billion and Tuesday's 2.69 billion.

