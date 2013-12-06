FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei gains on expectation Fed may taper stimulus soon
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2013 / 6:35 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei gains on expectation Fed may taper stimulus soon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Friday,
recovering some of the losses  seen in the past two days, as the
yen weakened against the dollar on expectations that the Federal
Reserve could start tapering its stimulus soon.
    The Nikkei ended 0.8 percent higher at 15,299.86
points after trading as low as 15,177.49 earlier in the session.
For the week, the Nikkei dropped 2.3 percent, the first weekly
decline in a month.
    The Topix added 0.5 percent to 1,235.83 in thin
trade as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of the key
U.S. jobs report later in the day. Only 2.06 billion shares
changed hands, the lowest level since Oct 21.
    Traders also said investors reacted to a Bloomberg report
with the head of an advisory panel of the Government Pension
Investment Fund, saying the pension fund should sell bonds now.
    Takatoshi Ito, the head of the panel, said last month that
GPIF could lower the weighting of JGBs to the floor of 52
percent under its current allocation strategy, which could be
done in the near-term.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.