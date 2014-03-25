FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei drops on Ukraine anxiety, soft U.S. manufacturing
March 25, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei drops on Ukraine anxiety, soft U.S. manufacturing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Tuesday as a weak U.S. manufacturing survey and
worries about the Ukraine crisis soured  sentiment, though gains
in small-sized companies limited the losses.
    The benchmark Nikkei ended 0.4 percent lower at
14,423.19 in a choppy session, and remained below its 200-day
moving average of 14,509.61.
    The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,163.70,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index comprised
of companies with a high return on equity and robust corporate
governance, rose 0.1 percent to  10,531.93.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

