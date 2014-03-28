FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei climbs to 2-week high but Yahoo Japan tumbles on eAccess buy
March 28, 2014

Nikkei climbs to 2-week high but Yahoo Japan tumbles on eAccess buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose to two-week
highs on Friday in choppy trade  ahead of the approaching fiscal
year-end, while Yahoo Japan Corp dived on questions
over strategy following news it will buy mobile network operator
eAccess from SoftBank Corp.
    Gains in Asian markets helped the Nikkei share average
 end 0.5 percent higher at 14,696.03, the best close
since March 13. But trade was choppy, with the index falling to
as low as 14,520.57 earlier. For the week, the index rose 3.3
percent.
    The broader Topix added 0.8 percent to 1,186.52,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8
percent to 10,740.32.
        

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

