Nikkei hits 3-week high on soft yen, but posts worst quarter in seven
March 31, 2014

Nikkei hits 3-week high on soft yen, but posts worst quarter in seven

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit
a three-week closing high on Monday, with exporters leading the
way on a weaker yen, but The index posted its worst quarterly
performance in nearly two years.
    Traders also suspect the market also got a lift from window
dressing by fund managers as books close for the fiscal year-end
on Monday.
    The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.9 percent to
14,827.83, its highest level since March 12. On the quarter,
however, the index shed 9 percent to mark its first quarterly
decline in 1-1/2 years and the worst quarterly performance in
seven quarters.
    The broader Topix climbed 1.4 percent to 1,202.89 in
relatively subdued trade, with 2.09 billion shares changing
hands.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a recently introduced
gauge comprised of companies with a high return on equity and
robust corporate governance, gained 1.4 percent to 10,893.94.

 (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

