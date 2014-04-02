FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei hits 3-week high on weak yen, Renesas jumps on Apple news
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei hits 3-week high on weak yen, Renesas jumps on Apple news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a fresh three-week high on Wednesday as sentiment was helped
by a weakening yen, while Renesas Electronics Corp 
jumped on news that it is in talks with Apple Inc and
other potential buyers to buy its stake in a smartphone display
chip unit.
    Renesas soared as much as 19 percent to 934 yen - its
highest since March 2011 - before ending up 6.0 percent.
    Renesas is considering selling its 55 percent stake in
Renesas SP Driver which makes semiconductors that control
displays, sources told Reuters. 
    The Nikkei ended up 1.0 percent at 14,946.32, the
highest closing level since March 11.
    The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,211.36. The
JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a gauge comprised of companies
with a high return on equity and robust corporate governance,
added 0.6 percent to 10,966.92.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.