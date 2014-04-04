FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei slips from 3-week high; BOJ stimulus bets limit losses
April 4, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei slips from 3-week high; BOJ stimulus bets limit losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Japanese shares eased off a
three-week high on Friday on caution before the release of U.S.
jobs data, but speculation that the Bank of Japan may adopt more
stimulus next week underpinned shares of real estate and
brokerage firms.
    The Nikkei average declined 0.1 percent to 15,063.77
, after failing the previous day to break above resistance at
15,158, the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud.
    The broader Topix index fell 0.1 percent to 1,215.48
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.1 percent
to 11,023.72.
    

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
