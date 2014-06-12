FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei falls to 1 1/2-week low on World Bank's lower growth forecast
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei falls to 1 1/2-week low on World Bank's lower growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a 1 1/2-week low on Thursday after the World Bank's downward
revision of its global growth forecast soured sentiment.
    The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower to 14,973.53, the
lowest closing level since June 2.
    The World Bank cut its global economic growth forecast for
2014 to 2.8 percent from 3.2 percent because of the harsh U.S.
winter and the impact of the Ukraine crisis. 
    The broader Topix slid 0.1 percent to 1,237.75, and
the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.1 percent to
11,267.97. 

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.