FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei gains on corporate tax cut hopes; oil shares surge on Iraq
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei gains on corporate tax cut hopes; oil shares surge on Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
bounced off a 2 1/2-week low struck in early trade on Friday,
spurred by a Jiji news agency report that Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe plans to announce the policy regarding a cut in the
corporate tax rate later in the day.
    The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 15,097.84, after
earlier falling to 14,830.99, the lowest since June 2. For the
week, the index added 0.1 percent, posting a fourth consecutive
weekly gain.
    Oil sector shares surged after crude prices jumped to
nine-month highs on Thursday due to fears that the escalating
conflict in Iraq will disrupt supplies from OPEC's
second-largest producer.
    The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,243.97,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.5 percent
to 11,323.47.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.