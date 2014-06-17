FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei posts modest gain but volume hits 2-month low
June 17, 2014

Nikkei posts modest gain but volume hits 2-month low

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks clawed back some
of the previous day's losses on Tuesday, but trading volume hit
its lowest in two months as many institutional buyers held back
amid concerns over geopolitical risks in the Middle East and
Ukraine.
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 14,975.97
points, after dropping 1.1 percent on Monday.
    Market players said the mood was cautious as violence in
Iraq escalated and as investors waited for comments from the
U.S. Federal Reserve after its two-day policy meeting ends on
Wednesday.
    The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,238.20,
with only 1.68 billion shares changing hands, while the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to
11,275.02.

 (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill)

