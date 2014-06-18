FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises to 1 1/2-week high; financials track U.S. counterparts
June 18, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises to 1 1/2-week high; financials track U.S. counterparts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a 1 1/2-week high on Wednesday, as the yen weakened on strong
U.S. consumer prices data, while financial stocks tracked the
performances of their U.S. counterparts.
    The market is focused on the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
    The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 15,115.80, the
highest closing level since June 9.
    The broader Topix gained 0.9 percent to 1,249.15,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent
to 11,365.37.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

