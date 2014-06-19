Nikkei jumps to 4-1/2-month high in active trade on Fed optimism

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 1.6 percent to a 4-1/2-month high on Thursday after the Federal Reserve expressed confidence on the U.S. economy and committed to its dovish monetary policy, which spurred buying from foreign investors. The Nikkei rose 245.36 points to 15,361.16, its highest close since Jan. 29. The broader Topix soared 1.6 percent to 1,269.04 in active trade, with 2.78 billion shares changing hands - the highest since May 30. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1.6 percent to 11,548.81. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)