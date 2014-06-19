FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei jumps to 4-1/2-month high in active trade on Fed optimism
June 19, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei jumps to 4-1/2-month high in active trade on Fed optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped 1.6 percent to a 4-1/2-month high on Thursday after the
Federal Reserve expressed confidence on the U.S. economy and
committed to its dovish monetary policy, which spurred buying
from foreign investors.
    The Nikkei rose 245.36 points to 15,361.16, its
highest close since Jan. 29.
    The broader Topix soared 1.6 percent to 1,269.04 in
active trade, with 2.78 billion shares changing hands - the
highest since May 30.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1.6 percent to
11,548.81.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

