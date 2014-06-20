FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan shares flat near 4-1/2-month high, trade volume jumps
June 20, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Japan shares flat near 4-1/2-month high, trade volume jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 20 (Reuters) - Japanese shares were flat on
Friday as investors booked profits after their rally to
4-1/2-month highs the previous day, but the mood remained upbeat
with trade volume hitting its best level in three months. 
    The Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 15,349.42 but up
1.7 percent on the week, the fifth straight week of gains and a
whisker below a 4-1/2-month high of 15,361.16 hit on Thursday,
supported by hopes of loose U.S. monetary policy.
    The broader Topix was also flat at 1,268.92 but
trade volume shot up to 2.95 billion shares, 47 percent above
the average in the past 60 sessions. The new JPX-Nikkei Index
400 stood little changed at 11,546.39.

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

