June 24, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei ekes out thin gains ahead of Abe's growth strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average eked
out small gains to hit a 5-month closing high on Tuesday, as the
focus in domestic markets turned to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
release later in the day of his much-anticipated policy
initiatives to boost growth.
    The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent higher at 15,376.24,
having erased earlier losses, though it stopped short of
Monday's intraday high of 15,442.67.
    The broader Topix also ticked up 0.1 percent to
1,268.50 while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also
gained 0.1 percent to 11,542.9.

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
