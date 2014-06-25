FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls to 1-week low, Abe plan gets muted reaction
June 25, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei falls to 1-week low, Abe plan gets muted reaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a one-week low on Wednesday as investors took profits from
recent rallies, while the government's widely-anticipated growth
strategy met a muted market reaction.
    Taking its cue from Wall Street's losses overnight, the
Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 15,266.61, the lowest
closing level since June 18.
    The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 1,260.83 while
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.6 percent to
11,472.04.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

