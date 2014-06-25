Nikkei falls to 1-week low, Abe plan gets muted reaction

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-week low on Wednesday as investors took profits from recent rallies, while the government's widely-anticipated growth strategy met a muted market reaction. Taking its cue from Wall Street's losses overnight, the Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 15,266.61, the lowest closing level since June 18. The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 1,260.83 while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.6 percent to 11,472.04. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)