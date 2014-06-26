FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei ekes out gains on Fed rate views; Rakuen soars
#Market News
June 26, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei ekes out gains on Fed rate views; Rakuen soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose marginally on
Thursday, crawling back from a one-week low as weak U.S. gross
domestic product data supported by views that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will keep interest rates low for longer.
    Rakuten Inc soared on a report it is preparing to
enter the low-cost carrier business.
    The Nikkei ended up 0.3 percent to 15,308.49.
    The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,263.43,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.2
percent to 11,490.59.
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
