Nikkei falls to 1 1/2-week low on U.S. growth concerns

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to its lowest in 1-1/2 weeks on Friday as investors took profits, while overall sentiment suffered from brewing concerns over a weak U.S. economy and the yen's strength. The Nikkei closed down 1.4 percent at 15,095.00, the lowest closing level since June 17. For the week, the index dropped 1.7 percent. The broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,253.15, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.9 percent to 11,391.36. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill and Simon Cameron-Moore)