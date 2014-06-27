FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls to 1 1/2-week low on U.S. growth concerns
#Market News
June 27, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei falls to 1 1/2-week low on U.S. growth concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to its lowest in 1-1/2 weeks on Friday as investors took
profits, while overall sentiment suffered from brewing concerns
over a weak U.S. economy and the yen's strength.
    The Nikkei closed down 1.4 percent at 15,095.00, the
lowest closing level since June 17.
    For the week, the index dropped 1.7 percent.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,253.15,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.9
percent to 11,391.36.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill and Simon
Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
