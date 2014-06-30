FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei bounces back to end up on month and quarter, window-dressing cited
June 30, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei bounces back to end up on month and quarter, window-dressing cited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rebounded on
Monday after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, supported
by fund managers' quarter-end window-dressing as well as Wall
Street's advance, posting modest gains on the month and the
quarter.
    The benchmark Nikkei, which lost 1.4 percent on
Friday to suffer its biggest daily slide in six weeks, added 0.4
percent to 15,162.10.
    The index rose 2.3 percent for the April-June quarter and
3.6 percent for the month of June, which was its biggest monthly
gain in six months. However, the Nikkei was still down 6.9
percent since the start of this year. 
    The broader Topix climbed 0.8 percent to 1,262.56 in
moderate trade, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 
gained 0.7 percent to 11,466.23.
    On the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, 86 percent of
shares rose while only nine percent of shares fell, an unusually
uneven balance when the overall gain in the Topix is less than
one percent. Market players said this pointed to
window-dressing. 

 (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Eric Meijer)

