Nikkei snaps 3-day winning streak as market awaits U.S. payrolls

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks dropped on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors took a breather from recent gains as they awaited the outcome of the U.S. jobs data later in the day. Toshiba Corp, however, soared on a report that its U.S. subsidiary is expected to win a deal in Bulgaria. The Nikkei share average ended 0.1 percent lower at 15,348.29. The broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 1,278.59, and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.2 percent to 11,614.45. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)