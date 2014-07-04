FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises to 5-1/2-month high, Seven & i gains on earnings
July 4, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises to 5-1/2-month high, Seven & i gains on earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a 5-1/2-month high on Friday following a
much-stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report, with retail giant
Seven & i Holdings Co leading the gains on upbeat
earnings.
    The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 15,437.17 Points, its
highest level since Jan. 23. For the week, the benchmark added
2.3 percent.
    The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,285.24,
and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.5
percent to 11,674.82.

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

