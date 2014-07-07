FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profit-taking pulls Nikkei from 5-1/2-mth high
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Profit-taking pulls Nikkei from 5-1/2-mth high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Monday as
profit-taking kicked in after it advanced to a 5-1/2-month high
in the previous session.
    But traders said the market was underpinned by expectations
of further buying by domestic pension funds, which has been a
major driving force behind the market's rally in the last two
months.
    The benchmark Nikkei average shed 0.4 percent to end
at 15,378.44 points, still not far from Friday's 5-1/2-month
closing high of 15,437.13.
    But trading was lackluster with volumes falling to the
lowest level in a month due to the long U.S. weekend.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent at 1,279.87,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.5 percent to
11,621.21.

 (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.