Nikkei drops as pension buying slows, Wall St sags
July 8, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei drops as pension buying slows, Wall St sags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese shares dropped on
Tuesday, pressured by an apparent halt in buying by public
pension funds, losses on Wall Street and caution ahead of
corporate earnings.
    Japan's Nikkei share average fell 0.4 percent to
15,314.41. It touched its lowest level in a week, but held above
major support from its 25-day moving average around 15,195.
    The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent to 1,275.70 with
trading volume about 15 percent above the average in the past
three months while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed
0.4 percent to 11,578.90.
    

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)

