Nikkei drops to 1-1/2-week low on strong yen, China data

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Wednesday as the stronger yen hurt exporters, while cooler-than-expected China inflation data also soured sentiment. Risk appetite was also curbed as investors stayed cautious before the earnings season. The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower to 15,302.65, its lowest closing level since June 30. The broader Topix slipped 0.4 percent to 1,270.82, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.2 percent to 11,551.84. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)