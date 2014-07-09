FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei drops to 1-1/2-week low on strong yen, China data
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei drops to 1-1/2-week low on strong yen, China data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a 1-1/2-week low on Wednesday as the stronger yen hurt
exporters, while cooler-than-expected China inflation data also
soured sentiment.
    Risk appetite was also curbed as investors stayed cautious
before the earnings season. 
    The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower to 15,302.65, its
lowest closing level since June 30.
    The broader Topix slipped 0.4 percent to 1,270.82,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.2 percent to
11,551.84.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.