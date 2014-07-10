FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls for fourth day as poor machinery figure hurts mood
#Market News
July 10, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei falls for fourth day as poor machinery figure hurts mood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped for a fourth day to a fresh 1-1/2-week low on Thursday
as worse-than-expected machinery data soured sentiment and U.S.
Federal Reserve minutes suggested the end of its stimulus was a
sign of economic strength.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 15,216.47, the
lowest closing since June 30. 
    The broader Topix fell 0.9 percent to 1,259.25, and
the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.9 percent to
11,451.76.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Alan Raybould)

