Nikkei hit by Portugal woes; posts 1.8 pct weekly drop
#Market News
July 11, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei hit by Portugal woes; posts 1.8 pct weekly drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped for the
fifth day in a row to a 1-1/2-week low on Friday as concern about the financial
health of Portugal's top listed bank turned investors risk-averse.
    The Nikkei shed 0.3 percent to 15,164.04, the lowest closing level
since June 30. On the week, the index declined 1.8 percent.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,255.19, and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.3 percent to 11,418.67.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer and Alan Raybould)

