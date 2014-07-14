FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei snaps longest losing streak since the launch of Abenomics
July 14, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei snaps longest losing streak since the launch of Abenomics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average gained
ground on Monday, ending its longest losing streak since the
"Abenomics" rally started in November 2012, led by retail buying
of small- and medium-cap stocks and speculative buying of index
futures.
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 15,296.82,
surfacing above its 25-day moving average of 15,224.18, to end a
five-day slide after euro zone banking jitters faded and lifted
Wall Street shares on Friday.
    But many institutional investors stayed on the sidelines
ahead of a barrage of events this week, including the Bank of
Japan's policy meeting.
    The broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 1,265.46
in light trade, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added
0.8 percent to 11,509.01.

 (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

